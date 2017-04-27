IPL 2017 Live score, RCB vs GL: Royal Challengers Bangalore host Gujarat Lions in must-win contest for both

#VinodKhanna
By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 27, 2017 7:08 pm
Both RCB and GL are in tatters coming into this must-win match for both teams at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both need to perform error free and pick up wins from now on to have any chance of moving up into the playoff places. After their previous match being abandoned by rain, with five points from eight games RCB are sixth while GL fell to a 26 run defeat against KXIP. A win tonight will likely be a boost for both. Catch live cricket scores and updates from RCB vs Gujarat Lions here. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

First Published on: April 27, 2017 7:00 pm
