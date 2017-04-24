Latest News

IPL 2017 Live Score, MI vs RPS: Mumbai Indians face Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score of the cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant. Catch all the action LIVE.

Published:April 24, 2017 7:03 pm
IPL 2017 Live Score, MI vs RPS: Mumbai Indians look to maintain winning streak.

It’s Match no. 28 in IPL 2017 and it is a special day on more than one levels. First and foremost, it’s the Maharashtra Derby between Mumbai Indians and the Rising Pune Supergiant. Secondly, it is also the birthday of one of Maharashtra’s, indeed India’s, most beloved sons, Sachin Tendulkar. The match is being played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians suffered a loss in their first match but have since won every single game they have played to sit pretty at the top of the IPL table. RPS had a rather shaky start but seem to have got their season back on track to with consecutive victories in their last two matches. Catch live updates of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant.

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

28th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 24, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

29th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 25, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

30th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 26, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

31st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 27, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Lions

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

32nd T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata