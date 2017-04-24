IPL 2017 Live Score, MI vs RPS: Mumbai Indians face Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017 Live Score, MI vs RPS: Mumbai Indians look to maintain winning streak. IPL 2017 Live Score, MI vs RPS: Mumbai Indians look to maintain winning streak.

It’s Match no. 28 in IPL 2017 and it is a special day on more than one levels. First and foremost, it’s the Maharashtra Derby between Mumbai Indians and the Rising Pune Supergiant. Secondly, it is also the birthday of one of Maharashtra’s, indeed India’s, most beloved sons, Sachin Tendulkar. The match is being played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians suffered a loss in their first match but have since won every single game they have played to sit pretty at the top of the IPL table. RPS had a rather shaky start but seem to have got their season back on track to with consecutive victories in their last two matches. Catch live updates of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant.

IPL 2017 Live score, Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant:

1900 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant from the Wankhede stadium. This is the 28th match of IPL 2017

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd