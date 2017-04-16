IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians win toss and opt to bowl first against Gujarat Lions at Wankhede Stadium

Latest News
By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 16, 2017 3:31 pm
Mumbai Indians have a score to settle or at least reduce when Gujarat Lions come visiting the Wankhede Stadium for the first of the double headers on Sunday. Last season, GL won both their encounters against MI. Mumbai Indians would be hoping to have Lasith Malinga back in place of Tim Southee. For the visitors, Dwayne Bravo is absent from the game due to a hamstring injury. MI sit second in the table with three wins and a loss however GL have had a poor start in one win and two losses. Catch live scores and updates from Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions.

1530 hrs IST: Lasith Malinga is back for MI with Tim Southee sitting out.

1530 hrs IST: TOSS! Tails is the call and Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are bowling first. Gujarat Lions will bat first.

1520 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first game of the Sunday’s play in the IPL 2017. It takes us to Wankhede Stadium where Mumbai Indians host Gujarat Lions in a contest that would take MI at the top of the pyramid with a win. GL on the other hand need to get wins in their bag after poor start.

