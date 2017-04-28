IPL 2017 Live Score, KXIP vs SRH: Kings XI Punjab host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mohali

IPL 2017 Live Score, KXIP vs SRH: Kings XI Punjab host roaring Sunrisers Hyderabad. IPL 2017 Live Score, KXIP vs SRH: Kings XI Punjab host roaring Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kings XI Punjab are set to take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mohali as the hosts look to break into the top four. With three wins, Glenn Maxwell-led side is placed at fifth position while on the other end Hyderabad have managed to win four games with one game being abandoned by rain. Punjab will once again rely on their batsmen while SRH will bank upon their consistent bowling performance by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan. Catch live cricket score and live cricket update from the IPL 2017 KXIP vs SRH match here.

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from KXIP vs SRH

1830 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Mohali

