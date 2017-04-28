Latest News

IPL 2017 Live Score, KXIP vs SRH: Kings XI Punjab host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mohali

IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score of the cricket match between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Catch all the action LIVE.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 28, 2017 6:09 pm
IPL 2017 Live Score, KXIP vs SRH: Kings XI Punjab host roaring Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kings XI Punjab are set to take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mohali as the hosts look to break into the top four. With three wins, Glenn Maxwell-led side is placed at fifth position while on the other end Hyderabad have managed to win four games with one game being abandoned by rain. Punjab will once again rely on their batsmen while SRH will bank upon their consistent bowling performance by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan. Catch live cricket score and live cricket update from the IPL 2017 KXIP vs SRH match here.

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from KXIP vs SRH

1830 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Mohali

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

2014 (U-19 World cup) ke baad fitness pey zyaada focus diya 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

32nd T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata
TODAY

33rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

34th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

35th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Mumbai Indians

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

36th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali