IPL 2017 Live Score, KXIP vs MI: Kings XI Punjab lose toss, asked to bat by Mumbai Indians in Indore

IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs MI: Punjab host Mumbai in Indore on Thursday. IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs MI: Punjab host Mumbai in Indore on Thursday.

Kings XI Punjab take on an in-form Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2017 contest in Indore on Thursday. Unlike previous seasons, Mumbai are off to a brilliant start and are sitting in the third position on the points table. Punjab on the other hand are in the crowded middle half of the table with two wins out of the five games they have played so far. As far as the head-to-head is concerned, it’s locked at 9-9 after eighteen matches between the teams. However, the last nine times the two teams met, Mumbai ended on the winning side on six of those occasions. Catch live cricket scores and updates from the IPL 2017 match here.

(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

IPL 2017 Live Score: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians in Indore

1930 hrs IST: TOSS! Mumbai Indians get the spin in their favour and have elected to field. They are unchanged for this fixture against Kings XI Punjab, who have made four changes for this fixture

1926 hrs IST: The pitch wears a green look. Team winning the toss will look to field first, feels former Indian cricket team director Ravi Shastri

1920 hrs IST: We are less than ten minutes away from the toss. These two teams haven’t played each other in Indore yet. Stay tuned as we bring to you the all important toss update in a bit

1910 hrs IST: Here’s a look at the two squads before action gets underway in KXIP’s second home

MI: Rohit Sharma(c), Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Lendl Simmons, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Jagadeesha Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Jos Buttler, Tim Southee, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia, Saurabh Tiwary, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Johnson, Karn Sharma, Asela Gunaratne, Krishnappa Gowtham, Kulwant Khejroliya

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

KXIP: David Miller, Manan Vohra, Axar Patel, Glenn Maxwell(c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anureet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shaun Marsh, Wriddhiman Saha, Nikhil Naik, Mohit Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, KC Cariappa, Armaan Jaffer, Pardeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, Hashim Amla, Varun Aaron, Eoin Morgan, Matt Henry, Rahul Tewatia, Martin Guptill, Darren Sammy, Rinku Singh, T Natarajan, Ishant Sharma

1905 hrs IST: Mumbai Indians on the other hand wear a very balanced look. The star players are performing, and the Indian domestic players have stepped up. The likes of Nitish Rana and Krunal Pandya are giving consistent performances and Rohit Sharma too is back among the runs. They are one of the finest teams in the tournament at the moment

1900 hrs IST: A very important game for Kings XI Punjab when they take on Mumbai Indians in Indore on Thursday. The Maxwell-led unit has come close in their previous matches but are not able to be consistent with the bat. It’s time the three Ms – Maxwell, Miller and Morgan deliver for the team

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd