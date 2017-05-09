Latest News

IPL 2017 Live score, KXIP vs KKR: Kings XI Punjab host Kolkata Knight Riders in must-win game

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 9, 2017 7:09 pm
Kings XI Punjab host Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali in what is the first of the three effective finals that they will be playing. KXIP need to win every single match and hope for favourable results from the matches of teams above them so as to make it through to the play-offs. Kolkata Knight Riders are also yet to be assured of a play-off spot but a win here would be enough for them to do just that. It does not help Punjab that Kolkata produced an all-round performance to beat wooden-spooners Royal Challengers Bangalore while they were beaten by Gujarat Lions. Catch live scores and updates of KXIP’s match against KKR here.

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from KXIP vs KKR

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

49th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 9, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

50th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 10, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils

Green Park, Kanpur

51st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 11, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

52nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 12, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

53rd T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Green Park, Kanpur