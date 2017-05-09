IPL 2017 Live score, KXIP vs KKR: Kings XI Punjab host Kolkata Knight Riders in must-win game

IPL 2017 Live score, KXIP vs KKR: Punjab need to win every single match they play from here on. IPL 2017 Live score, KXIP vs KKR: Punjab need to win every single match they play from here on.

Kings XI Punjab host Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali in what is the first of the three effective finals that they will be playing. KXIP need to win every single match and hope for favourable results from the matches of teams above them so as to make it through to the play-offs. Kolkata Knight Riders are also yet to be assured of a play-off spot but a win here would be enough for them to do just that. It does not help Punjab that Kolkata produced an all-round performance to beat wooden-spooners Royal Challengers Bangalore while they were beaten by Gujarat Lions. Catch live scores and updates of KXIP’s match against KKR here.

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from KXIP vs KKR

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd