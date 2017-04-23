Latest News
  • IPL 2017 Live Score KKR vs RCB: Kolkata Knight Riders face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens

IPL 2017 Live Score KKR vs RCB: Kolkata Knight Riders face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens

IPL 2017 Live Score of KKR vs RCB: Catch Live Cricket Score IPL 2017 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata | Published:April 23, 2017 6:56 pm
ipl live, ipl 2017 live, kkr vs rcb live, kolkata knight riders vs royal challengers bangalore live, ipl live score, ipl 2017 live updates, ipl live match, live ipl match, live ipl score, kkr vs rcb live score, kolkata vs bangalore live score, kolkata vs bangalore ipl live, live kkr vs rcb ipl, kolkata knight riders vs royal challengers bangalore ipl live, kkr vs rcb live ipl, ipl streaming, ipl 2017 streaming, ipl match live, ipl news, cricket news, cricket, indian express IPL 2017 Live Score, KKR vs RCB: Kolkata look to return to winnings ways against Bangalore. (Source: BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders host Royal Challengers Bangalore at home in an important match at the Eden Gardens. While Bangalore are high on the confidence after their win over Gujarat Lions, Kolkata suffered a heavy defeat against the same opponents. Kolkata need to return to winning ways to keep up the pressure on table toppers Mumbai Indians. A win is important for Bangalore as well as they look to return to the top half of the points table. They will be happy as they have their batsmen in form but bowling is still a concern. Kolkata will be happy with their effort so far. Catch the IPL 2017 Live Score between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore here. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

IPL 2017 Live Score: KKR vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

1900 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It'll be a tough ask as Mumbai Indians have been on a roll 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

26th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kings XI Punjab

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
TODAY

27th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

28th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 24, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

29th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 25, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

30th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 26, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune