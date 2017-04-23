IPL 2017 Live Score KKR vs RCB: Kolkata Knight Riders face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens

IPL 2017 Live Score, KKR vs RCB: Kolkata look to return to winnings ways against Bangalore. (Source: BCCI) IPL 2017 Live Score, KKR vs RCB: Kolkata look to return to winnings ways against Bangalore. (Source: BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders host Royal Challengers Bangalore at home in an important match at the Eden Gardens. While Bangalore are high on the confidence after their win over Gujarat Lions, Kolkata suffered a heavy defeat against the same opponents. Kolkata need to return to winning ways to keep up the pressure on table toppers Mumbai Indians. A win is important for Bangalore as well as they look to return to the top half of the points table. They will be happy as they have their batsmen in form but bowling is still a concern. Kolkata will be happy with their effort so far. Catch the IPL 2017 Live Score between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore here. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

IPL 2017 Live Score: KKR vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

1900 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd