IPL 2017 Live Score, KKR vs GL: Kolkata Knight Riders look to continue winning momentum against Gujarat Lions

IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score of the cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions. Catch all the action LIVE.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 21, 2017 6:54 pm
Kolkata Knight Riders, eyeing top spot will take on Gujarat Lions, who are at the bottom of the points table, at Eden Gardens. This season has begun on bad note for Gujarat who have just one win against Rising Pune Supergiants from five matches. They will hope that their batsmen will fire at the Eden and the bowling will also back them. But it won’t be easy for them as Kolkata have a great result at home. KKR will like to continue their winning momentum. This season, KKR have been excellent in all departments and they can go top of the table with a win on Friday. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here.

1900 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of yet another Indian Premier League match. Kolkata Knight Riders take on Gujarat Lions at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

