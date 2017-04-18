IPL 2017 Live Score, GL vs RCB: Struggling Gujarat Lions host Royal Challengers Bangalore in crucial contest

IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score: Gujarat Lions host Royal Challengers Bangalore in Rajkot on Tuesday. IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score: Gujarat Lions host Royal Challengers Bangalore in Rajkot on Tuesday.

Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore, placed seventh and eighth in the IPL 2017 points table, lock horns in a crucial contest in Rajkot on Tuesday. Both teams were hit by injuries at the start of the season and are yet to get going in the cash-rich league. The two had a brilliant outing in the 2016 edition of the league but it hasn’t been the case this time around. With just one win out of the four games, both Gujarat and Bangalore can’t afford any more losses. RCB were dealt with another blow when AB de Villiers was ruled out of today’s match against the Suresh Raina-led unit. Important points at stake, both teams are expected to go hard at each other. Catch live cricket scores and updates from the match here. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Gujarat Lions vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

1920 hrs IST: Gujarat too have their issues to deal with. Ravindr Jadeja is back but they need Dwayne Bravo. The all-rounder lends a lot of balance to the XI, and it’s the need of the hour for the last year’s debutants

1918 hrs IST: Before the first ball is bowled, RCB are dealt with a huge blow as their star player AB de Villiers misses out due to injury. It remains to be seen whether Gayle makes his way back into the XI. Shane Watson’s form is another concern for the last year’s runners-up

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

1915 hrs IST: Two teams, who have had a poor start to their campaigns, go head-to-head in the IPL 2017 contest in Rajkot on Tuesday. They need a win today to keep their play-offs hopes alive. With just one win under their belts, another loss will make it difficult for them to climb up the ladder

