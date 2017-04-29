IPL 2017 Live Score, GL vs MI: Gujarat Lions host Mumbai Indians in Rajkot

IPL 2017 Live score, GL vs MI: Gujarat will look to revenge their six wicket defeat against Mumbai in Rajkot. IPL 2017 Live score, GL vs MI: Gujarat will look to revenge their six wicket defeat against Mumbai in Rajkot.

After a disappointing start in IPL, Gujarat Lions have slowly but steadily managed to find their momentum back. In their last match they registered a thumping seven wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. With the tenth season of IPL into its second half, the race to be in top four has become more intense. In the second of the double headers on Saturday, Gujarat host Mumbai Indians in Rajkot. Last time these two teams played each other, it was MI who overpowered the Lions and won the match by six wickets. Gujarat will once again rely on their batsmen as the bowling has been a point of concern for them. On the other end, the two times defending champions (MI) will bank on their power hitting to put pressure on the hosts. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here.

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from GL vs MI

