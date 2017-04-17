IPL Live Score, DD vs KKR: Delhi Daredevils win the toss and opt to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders at home

Latest News
April 17, 2017
With strength in their bowling, Delhi Daredevils look to continue their winning streak against Kolkata Knight Riders at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. A 51-run win over Kings XI Punjab in their first home game, would have boosted their confidence. On the other hand, Kolkata will look to continue their winning run and move to top spot in the points table. DD will once again rely on their bowlers while Gautam Gambhir-led side will depend on their deep batting lineup. Catch live cricket scores and updates from Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2017.

1530 hrs IST: Heads is the call and Zaheer Khan for Delhi Daredevils has won the toss and chooses to bat first. KKR’s Gautam Gambhir says they would have bowled first regardless. So both teams get what they want in the end

1520 hrs IST: 10 minutes for the toss. No dew to deal with for the teams. One thing that could make a difference would be the weather. 40 degrees in the capital – fielding first would be a lot of exhaustive work.

1500 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first of the double-header on Monday. Delhi Daredevils host Kolkata Knight Riders in the contest with both teams starting the season well. KKR sit second in the points table with three wins and a loss while Delhi have two wins and a loss having played one game less. 

