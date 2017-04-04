IPL 2017: Let the best league in the world commence, tweets Virat Kohli after IPL 10 captains’ meet

Captains pose for a selfie ahead of the season opener. Captains pose for a selfie ahead of the season opener.

The eight captains for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League assembled for the captains’ meet ahead of the season opener between Surisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The meet was graced by Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Zaheer Khan, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner and Steve Smith. The meet is generally about playing the game in the right spirit and then posing for the official photograph, involving all eight captains and the Indian Premier League trophy.

Kohli, who will miss the start of the tournament for the RCB, was quick to tweet with the captains’ selfie and wrote, “Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir’s brotherhood, see picThe spirit of Cricket Selfie. Let the best league in the world commence 😊👍👌. #IPL10 #SpiritOfCricket”. In the group picture, Kohli is all smiles with Gambhir as Raina clicks the star-studded picture.

The spirit of Cricket Selfie. Let the best league in the world commence 😊👍👌. #IPL10 #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/ayYHW8cWCT — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 4 April 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The season opener will feature finalists of the previous editions but won’t have similar star power. RCB are hit by plenty of injuries as Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers miss the first game while Sarfaraz Khan and KL Rahul have been ruled out for the complete season. RCB aren’t the only team on the receiving end of injuries as Delhi Daredevils, Pune have their share too with Shreyas Iyer missing the start, Murali Vijay missing the season for the former and R Ashwin not playing the complete season for the latter.

Some pretty intense faces out there during the captains' meet #IPL pic.twitter.com/uIGhbUB3cC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2017

All eyes will be on Chris Gayle and Warner in what still promises to be a action-packed encounter. It will be preceded by an opening ceremony. This year, there will be as many as eight opening ceremonies for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd