IPL 2017: Lasith Malinga is a strong enough player to comeback and bowl good spells, says Sanath Jayasuriya

Lasith Malinga has failed to replicate his brilliant form from previous seasons in this years IPL. Lasith Malinga has failed to replicate his brilliant form from previous seasons in this years IPL.

Former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya has claimed that Lasith Malinga will be back in form quite soon.

“Being out of form is part of cricket. I’ve never seen a cricketer who has always been in form in my 17-18 years of cricket. Malinga might go through a little lean patch, but he is a strong enough player to come back and bowl good spells. He might win the match for Mumbai Indians in tomorrow’s (Friday) game or the final if they make it,” Jayasuriya said on Thursday.

Praising fellow Sri Lankan Mahela Jayawardene, Jayasuriya said,“He has done a great job. Coaching for the first time even though he has played enough cricket, it’s a different role. You’re associating yourself with people from so many other countries: the bowling coach, fielding coach, specialised batting coach, so many coaches are involved in one team. So, to manage them as well as individual cricketers, it’s not easy. Mahela has done a great job of doing that. It was a good test for him,” he said.

“It’ll be a challenge to adjust to the format. Players have been playing a lot of T20 cricket, and you’re in a different mood. Also, the conditions will be totally different. But the player has played enough international cricket to adjust. It is up to individual players to figure out a way,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd