IPL 2017: Lasith Malinga has helped me become consistent with yorkers, says Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah gave away just six runs in the Super Over. (BCCI) Jasprit Bumrah gave away just six runs in the Super Over. (BCCI)

Mumbai Indians’ bowling coach Shane Bond is happy to have fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in top form in this season of the IPL. While Bumrah has been a part of the Mumbai setup for a long time Bond thinks he has come a long way in the past season. I an interview to iplt2-.com, the duo came together and spoke their minds. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

It was Bond who interview Bumrah and asked him what his plans were while going into a match.”The plans we have talked about in the dressing room has helped us. We are executing plans is helping us and I always try to keep calm.”

When Bond asked him what was the key to bowling yorkers and how he mastered the art, Bumrah said,”Malinga has helped me be consistent with yorkers. He has had a great influence in this.

Speaking about the role of bowling at the death, Bumrah said,”This is a massive role like bowling at death and I enjoy it. But I am not complacent and I enjoy bowling at this stage of the innings.”

Recently, Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond stated that death-over specialist Jasprit Bumrah should certainly get the nod in India’s ICC Champions Trophy squad. “I will be surprised if he is not in it (the squad). He will be a good bowler in all formats. At the moment he is a good ODI and T20 bowler.” he told PTI in an exclusive interview.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd