Lasith Malinga becomes first to reach 150 IPL wickets

Lasith Malinga has been with the Mumbai Indians since the inaugural edition of the IPL. (Source: File) Lasith Malinga has been with the Mumbai Indians since the inaugural edition of the IPL. (Source: File)

Lasith Malinga, on Saturday became the first bowler to reach 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League. He took two wickets against Delhi Daredevils as Mumbai Indians cruised to a massive 146-run win over them. Malinga has been part of the Mumbai Indians since the first season of the IPL and is one of the few players to have stuck with one team since the inception of the league. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Malinga has, over the years, developed into one of the most feared fast bowlers in IPL and T20I cricket. His ability to bowl yorkers at will coupled with his unusual action made him a difficult proposition for batsmen to face. Malinga has played 105 matches for the Mumbai Indians and has taken 151 wickets. He has recorded four 4-wicket hauls and one fifer with the Mumbai Indians.

He also has 89 wickets in T20 internationals with Sri Lanka. His haul is the second highest, trailing only that of Shahid Afridi’s 97. Over the past one year, though, injuries have plagued the Sri Lankan. He has thus not been able to be as effective for the Mumbai Indians this season as he normally is.

In the all time highest wicket-charts for the IPL, Lasith Malinga is followed my Amit Mishra who has taken 133. Harbhajan Singh is third with 127 wickets.

