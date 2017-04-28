KXIP vs SRH: Batsmen fashion 26-run win for Sunrisers Hyderabad, twitterati applaud defending champs

Rashid Khan was awarded as the ‘Man of the Match’ for his 1/16 in four overs. (Source: BCCI) Rashid Khan was awarded as the ‘Man of the Match’ for his 1/16 in four overs. (Source: BCCI)

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to march ahead as they beat Kings XI Punjab by 26 runs in a high scoring context in Mohali. An all-round performance by the visitors saw them beat KXIP for the second time in the season.

After being put to bat, an opening stand of 107 between skipper David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan helped Hyderabad post a total of 207 in 20 overs. After Warner’s 27-balls 51, which included four fours and four sixes, Kane Williamson continued from where his skipper left. Williamson struck four boundaries and two sixes as he added 54 runs from 27 balls.

On the other end, Dhawan showed resistance and class as he scored his second half-century of the season. By the time Mohit Sharma managed to get rid of dangerous Dhawan, SRH had scored 147 runs in 14 overs.

In their reply, KXIP’s top order once again collapsed as they lost their top three batsmen for just 42 runs in five overs. However, it was a late show by Shaun Marsh and Eoin Morgan which steadied Punjab’s chase. It was a clear show of dominance by SRH bowlers as veteran Ashish Nehra and Siddharth Kaul claimed three wickets each while purple cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned with the bowling figures of 2/27. Meanwhile, youngster Rashid Khan once again managed to make an impact as he just gave 16 runs in his spell of 4 overs and dismissed Morgan, when Punjab were looking to make a comeback .

‘Don’t put all your eggs in one basket’ is an old saying.. #KXIP has done exactly that by playing all four overseas batsmen. #IPL #KXIPvSRH — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 28 April 2017

Hyderabad will next host table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders, who earlier in the day beat Delhi Daredevils by seven-wickets, on April 30.

