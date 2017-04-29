KXIP vs SRH: 200-plus was chaseable but we were sloppy, says Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell picked up two wickets while bowling for KXIP. (Source: BCCI) Glenn Maxwell picked up two wickets while bowling for KXIP. (Source: BCCI)

Kings XI Punjab were strangled by the spin of Rashid Khan in chase of 208 against Sunrisers Hyderabad but their captain Glenn Maxwell believes that the 200-plus total could have been chased down by his unit in Mohali on Friday.

“It was chaseable. We were sloppy with the ball and in the field. We bowled either side of the wicket. There were a few soft dismissals in isolation. If you put together it looks bad,” Maxwell said after the match.

Punjab fell short of the target by 26 runs in the end despite a 50-ball 84 from Shaun Marsh, who was praised by his captain and Australia teammate Maxwell.

“Marsh was absolute class, he was striking the ball beautifully. He has done it for Kings XI for 10 seasons. It is a quick turnaround for us. At least we will be at home and turn up next game,” he said.

Captain of the winning team, David Warner expressed his pleasure with the fact that his batsmen could do so well after they were asked to bat first by Punjab.

“Look we had to come out with a positive mindset. The wicket played fantastic. Fantastic knock from Marsh. Shikhar wanted to play his natural game. Kane is a fantastic player. The way he comes in and plays so freely and so elegantly is great for the team,” he said. “This venue is quite hard under lights, a few basic drops. Those were high in the air but no excuses.”

Rashid, who bowled four overs and gave only 16 runs, getting the wicket of Eoin Morgan, was awarded the man-of-the-match award.

“It is a big league and big state; just tying my best to learn from them. Murali (Muttiah Muralitharan) has been superb for me and helping me with his experience. The confidence and the motivation comes from the coach and skipper. I want to dedicate this award to my family and my brother Jalil,” he said.

