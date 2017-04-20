IPL 2017 Preview, KXIP vs MI: Kings XI Punjab look to disrupt Mumbai Indians’ impressive start

Kings XI Punjab suffered a narrow 5-run defeat in their most recent encounter. (Source: PTI) Kings XI Punjab suffered a narrow 5-run defeat in their most recent encounter. (Source: PTI)

Kings XI Punjab started the IPl season with two wins – by six wickets and eight wickets over Rising Pune Supergiant and Royal Challengers Bangalore – but since then they’ve lost three in a row. The reel began with an eight wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders, then by 51 runs against Delhi Daredevils and most recently against Sunrisers Hyderabad by five runs. In the latest contest, Manan Vohra almost got KXIP over the line with his 95-run knock but the team fell just short. All the defeats have come away from home and the Glenn Maxwell-led KXIP would look to change the course of things when Mumbai Indians come visiting at the lucky Indore ground. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are enjoying their best ever start to an IPL season with four wins out of five matches – only defeat being a 7-wicket loss to RPS to open the tournament. They’re currently third in the table, locked on 8 points with SRH and leaders KKR, separated by net run rate.

Kings have been let down by their foreign players with the batting ‘foursome’ of Maxwell, David Miller, Eoin Morgan and Hashim Amla unable to fire on all cylinders. In the match against SRH, they scored a combined 24 runs. This could be reason enough for KXIP to switch things around depending on the fitness of Shaun Marsh and Martin Guptill – neither of whom have played a game so far.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

“If it’s not broken, don’t fix it” is a mantra that Mumbai Indians would like to continue adopting. There is no reason to tinker with the well oiled unit. Even in Rohit Sharma’s absence from the opening slot – with Parthiv Patel and Jos Buttler opening – MI have done well significantly owing to Nitish Rana’s superb batting effort.

Head-to-head: It is a 9-9 tie between KXIP and MI in the 18 matches between them during the IPL.

