IPL 2017, KXIP vs MI: Hashim Amla slams maiden T20 century against Mumbai Indians

South african batsman and KXIP opener Hashim Amla scored his first T20 century and the second in this edition of the Indian Premier League. He hit a fine knock of 104 against Mumbai Indians at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday. Amla reached his half-century in 34 balls and century and then reached his century in just 58 balls. In his innings he pulled, drove and cut with panache and hit eight boundaries and six sixes. It may be recalled that Delhi Daredevils batsman Sanju Samson has hit the first hundred of IPL 10.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

Amla managed to milk runs at will against the Mumbai bowlers and took a particular liking for Lasith Malinga whom he hit for two sixes and two fours in one over. As Amla batted through the innings and remained unbeaten on 104, Glenn Maxwell and Shaun Marsh ably supported him and played a a quickfire innings of respectively.

(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Amla has had the tag of being slow and being a Test specialist but today with this knock he proved his detractors wrong. There have been perceptions about Amla not scoring fast and not hitting the ball big but today he changed all the views. He hit one six which went for 97 meters. Interestingly, In 12 matches Amla has hit just 391 runs but has an average of 39 and a strike rate of 137.68. a strike rate above 130 is considered goo enough for any opening batsman.

After his blistering knock Hashim Amla was congratulated and applauded on social media.

All hail the Mighty Hash! One of the greats of our times. Now playing in T20 at a screen near you! @amlahash — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 20 April 2017

Meanwhile, as a result of Hashim Amla’s century Kings XI Punjab reached 198 for four in 20 overs and seem on course for a victory.

