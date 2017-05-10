KXIP vs KKR: Will get a lot of marks in the fielding department, says Axar Patel

Axar Patel gets talking with Rahul Tewatia after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Source: PTI) Axar Patel gets talking with Rahul Tewatia after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Source: PTI)

Spin duo Axar Patel and Rahul Tewatia of Kings XI Punjab come together after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders to discuss their match-winning performance.

Patel is either taking wickets or is out there to display masterclass fielding skills. While he took a superb catch to send Robin Uthappa back, Tewatia claimed the crucial wicket of Gautam Gambhir and finished with 2/18.

The two had a conversation after the match and discussed what changed the game. Here is the conversation that flowed between the two –

Patel: You sat out for 11 matches. You got a direct chance in the 12th match. How did you set up after 6 overs?

Tewatia: Both of us had a talk during strategic time out how the wicket was turning and you told me that a slower will turn. So I set up Gautam Gambhir in that way. That I planned to go for googly which gave a chance to take wicket which helped change the game.

Patel: I varied pace and saw that the ball is turning. I was not giving Gambhir room as I played stump to stump. The lack of runs frustrated him and helped us take his wicket.

Axar Patel plucks a blinder to dismiss Robin Uthappa #KXIPvKKR #IPL http://t.co/qORbksBHsf — Avinash Sharma (@avinashrcsharma) 9 May 2017

Tewatia: How did you feel when you took the catch? Did you expect the ball to come to you as Robin Uthappa had just walked in to bat.

Patel: I genuinely did not think that it would come my side. But I am always prepared. I was ready as I expect all balls to come my side. Luckily it turned out to be a brilliant catch and I got my reward.

Tewatia: You had to get the reward. It was probably IPL’s best catch that we saw. It changed the game.

Patel: We discuss in team meetings that fielding is also very important in changing momentum and today I did that with my fielding I think. So today I think I will get a lot of marks in the fielding department

Tewatia: I was sitting outside for so long but I used to look at Axar Patel play, who was brilliant in the past matches. It is enjoyable to watch him play.

Patel: Rahul did my work today. Brilliant team performance. So should we party today?

Tewatia: Of course, although you stick to Bornvitta party.

