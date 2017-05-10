KXIP vs KKR: We need one big performance against Mumbai, says Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn of KKR made 84 as his side lost to KXIP on Tuesday. (Source: PTI) Chris Lynn of KKR made 84 as his side lost to KXIP on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

Chris Lynn made 84 on Tuesday but could not get his side Kolkata Knight Riders to win the match against Kings XI Punjab.

A disappointed Lynn said that even though they did not earn points, they can take a few positives from the match. He said, “Ya obviously disappointed that you don’t get the points at the end of the game. I think we can take a few positives out of this game. We followed what we needed to work on. We didn’t do that tonight. If we lose the next one, we can possibly find ourselves out of the next one. There is going to be some rest and then back on the ground and one big performance against Mumbai.”

He defended Gautam Gambhir (8) and Robin Uthappa (0), saying that not everyone can score high everytime in T20s. “Look Robin and Gautam have been very good so far this season. In the T20 format, not everyone is going to score runs everytime. It wasn’t big tonight but you cannot lose your form with one game. It’s one game and we got new combinations as well. We still got a lot of positives in today’s game and we hope it’s going to work out throughout the week and we’ll be fine.”

He however credited the opponents KXIP, saying, “If you look back on, it was the right thing. We could have found ourselves in a more comfortable position if we could distract them more. To their credit, the Kings XI boys bowled really well.”

“You gotta give KXIP credit. We weren’t good enough tonight. But the first six overs we played to our strength. We were in control of the match after the powerplay. We collected a lot many runs in the powerplay. But the dot balls between the sixth and the 11th over dented our run-rate. We could not capitalise in that period and lost our way,We lost two quick wickets and momentum is huge in cricket, as we all know.”

The Australian batsman said that they started well but ended up losing. “The way they bowled after the powerplay speaks highly of their talent. Me and Gautam (Gambhir) were cruising along nicely when Rahul Tewatia got him out. We got quite close but lost in the end,” he said.

