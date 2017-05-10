Latest News
  • KXIP vs KKR: Kings XI Punjab stay in hunt for play-off spot with 14-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders: Who said what on Twitter

KXIP vs KKR: Kings XI Punjab stay in hunt for play-off spot with 14-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders: Who said what on Twitter

Kings XI Punjab registered their sixth win of the season with a 14-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 10, 2017 12:49 am
KXIP vs KKR, Punjab vs Kolkata, Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Maxwell, Axar Patel, IPL 2017, IPL 10, IPL, Cricket news, Cricket, Sports news, Sports, Indian Express Kings XI Punjab registered their sixth win of the season. (Source: IPL)

The 14-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders, keeps Kings XI Punjab in the hunt for play-offs spot in the tenth edition of IPL. Defending a total of 168, discipline deat over bowling by Mohit Sharma and Rahul Tewatia helped the hosts hold Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata to 153/6 after Chris Lynn’s aggressive knock of 84 runs. In his knock 52-balls, Lynn smashed eight fours and three sixes to keep the two-times IPL champions in the game, however, with wickets falling from the other end, didn’t let the pressure mount on the Kings XI. Glenn Maxwell and Wriddhiman Saha partnership of 71 runs boosted Punjab’s total to 168 after they lost their top order batsmen for just 56 runs on the board in nine overs. Maxwell fired 25-balls 44 runs which had a boundary and four sixes. His partner on the other end, Saha hit two fours and a six in his 33-balls 38 run knock. Punjab, who have to win all their remaining matches, needed to do something exceptional against the Knight Riders as a defeat here could have hammered their hopes of making it into the knockouts.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It’s an eye-opener for us on what to do when we bat first, what to do in the first six overs and little things like that 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

49th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 9, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

50th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 10, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils

Green Park, Kanpur

51st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 11, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

52nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 12, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

53rd T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Green Park, Kanpur