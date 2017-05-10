KXIP vs KKR: Kings XI Punjab stay in hunt for play-off spot with 14-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders: Who said what on Twitter

Kings XI Punjab registered their sixth win of the season. (Source: IPL) Kings XI Punjab registered their sixth win of the season. (Source: IPL)

The 14-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders, keeps Kings XI Punjab in the hunt for play-offs spot in the tenth edition of IPL. Defending a total of 168, discipline deat over bowling by Mohit Sharma and Rahul Tewatia helped the hosts hold Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata to 153/6 after Chris Lynn’s aggressive knock of 84 runs. In his knock 52-balls, Lynn smashed eight fours and three sixes to keep the two-times IPL champions in the game, however, with wickets falling from the other end, didn’t let the pressure mount on the Kings XI. Glenn Maxwell and Wriddhiman Saha partnership of 71 runs boosted Punjab’s total to 168 after they lost their top order batsmen for just 56 runs on the board in nine overs. Maxwell fired 25-balls 44 runs which had a boundary and four sixes. His partner on the other end, Saha hit two fours and a six in his 33-balls 38 run knock. Punjab, who have to win all their remaining matches, needed to do something exceptional against the Knight Riders as a defeat here could have hammered their hopes of making it into the knockouts.

Really proud of the boys for a grt victory.Our spinners spun ball better than few media people spin stories.Picture abhi baaki hai#KXIPvKKR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 9 May 2017

Superb win tonight @lionsdenkxip. What a come back in the field. #KXIP #ipl — David Miller (@DavidMillerSA12) 9 May 2017

Tewatia’s four overs for 18–two wickets and 15 off 8 balls with the bat deserved the Player of the Match award IMHO. #IPL #KXIPvKKR — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 9 May 2017

Courageous fight back by the boys.

Absolutely resilient when it counted.#KXIPvKKR — Shayamal Vallabhjee (@shayamalv) 9 May 2017

Heartwarming to see Mohit Sharma and Sandeep Sharma bowl like that at the end for @lionsdenkxip. Have kept them alive — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 9 May 2017

Far too much emphasis on giving the man of the match award to someone from the winning team. Best performance today came from Chris Lynn — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 9 May 2017

A fantastic effort with the ball and in the field helps @lionsdenkxip beat @KKRiders by 14 runs. Congratulations #KXIP! #KXIPvKKR — The Gujarat Lions (@TheGujaratLions) 9 May 2017

