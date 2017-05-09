IPL 2017, KXIP vs KKR: Glenn Maxwell’s quickfire 44 helps Punjab post challenging total against Kolkata Knight Riders

Glenn Maxwell scored crucial 44 runs for KXIP against Knight Riders. (Source: BCCI) Glenn Maxwell scored crucial 44 runs for KXIP against Knight Riders. (Source: BCCI)

Kings XI Punjab managed to stretch their score to 167 after Glenn Maxwell’s quickfire 44 of 25 balls which included four sixes. Punjab were struggling with slow run rate when Maxwell came out to bat. With Martin Guptill (12), Manan Vohra (25)and and Shaun Marsh (11) back in the dug out, leaving Punjab 56 for three in 9 overs, Maxwell and Wriddhiman Saha handled the innings with maturity, keeping the ‘run-ball’ equation in mind. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

A disciplined bowling and fielding effort helped Kolkata Knight Riders restrict Punjab to below 170. The fourth wicket partnership between Maxwell and Saha stretched to 71 from 42 balls. Saha was dismissed on 38. Punjab started well with Vohra hitting some solid shots to give his side some momentum. Guptill and Marsh went early, leaving Punjab on the brink of another low total before Maxwell came to the rescue and revived Punjab’s innings.

After settling down, Maxwell started to open up as he smashed Colin de Grandhomme for two massive sixes, taking Punjab’s total to 83 in the 12th over. Saha at the other end rotated strike hitting a boundary whenever he came across a loose ball. The hitting part was done by Maxwell as he was setting himself up for a big score.

In the 16th over, Maxwell hammered Kuldeep Yadav for two sixes in two consecutive deliveries. Trying to go for big hits he eventually ended up giving his wicket to Yadav on 44. But more importantly, his partnership with Saha had ensured that Kings XI Punjab manage to post a challenging score on the board.

