IPL 2017, KXIP vs GL: To help the team win was really good, says Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik played match winner for Gujarat Lions against Kings XI Punjab. (Source: PTI) Dinesh Karthik played match winner for Gujarat Lions against Kings XI Punjab. (Source: PTI)

Dinesh Karthik’s cameo of 35 in just 23 balls helped Gujarat Lions chase a stiff total of 190 in Mohali on Sunday. Before that the West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Smith came to the party and smashed a blistering 39-ball 74 to create momentum for the Lions. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

For Kings XI Punjab, Hashim Amla again showed his class from the bat scoring a century, which helped Punjab to set a challenging total for the visitors. For the Lions, the responsibility was on Smith who came in the absence of injured Brendon McCullum and finally capitalised on the same.

After the win over Kings XI, Smith told Karthik while speaking for the official IPL website, “It feels really good because I have had some very disappointing knocks coming into this game. But for me I am always positive to get a good score and (to) help the team win was really good.”

When asked by Karthik what Smith thought about the life that came his way after being dropped by David Miller. At that stage, Smith was batting on 42, “Yes, I did (give up), because it went to Miller and he is one who usually catches them. So I was worried. When it went down I was very happy,” for him it was a heart-stopping moment.

During the Gujarat innings as Smith set up the platform for other batsmen to finish the game which was followed by Karthik’s quickfire knock taking the Lions to the finishing line with two balls to spare. Karthik smashed Varun Aaron for a six in the second last over which eventually set the tone for victory. “It was under pressure; we were needing a big hit at that time and when he bowled me a length ball I just wanted to go after (it) and luckily for me, it took the top-edge and went way over the ‘keeper’s head. That’s not exactly where I wanted to go, but it was really good. At the end of the day it came to winning cause.”

Karthik also said that the Lions were extremely motivated to win their last two matches and finish the IPL on a happy note despite being unable to qualify for the playoffs. “No matter what, even though we are out of the tournament, there is a lot of pride at play when you play these kind of games. When you watch it from outside, you might feel it is a more important game for Kings XI; but as players we still pride ourselves on every game we play. And it was important as an individual to win this game for us,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd