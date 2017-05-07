IPL 2017 KXIP vs GL: Important to peak at the right time as it’s a knock out for us, says R Sridhar

Kings XI face Gujarat Lions in Mohali on Sunday. (Source: BCCI) Kings XI face Gujarat Lions in Mohali on Sunday. (Source: BCCI)

Kings XI Punjab are in some winning form. They have won two back-to-back matches and are now looking to book a spot in the top four and qualify for the play-offs. And that is what their fielding coach R Sridhar feels.

“This is nice bull run for us..it very important to peak at the right time in the tournament,” Sridhar said. “From here on, it’s like a knockout tournament for us and we have to win every game. All our players are kind of players who want to be at their best when their best is demanded. We are looking forward to exciting days ahead, four league games and the playoffs.”

But with a long and tiring schedule of Indian Premier League, it can take a toll on the players. Kings XI lost Marcus Stoinis due to an injury he suffered during fielding drills.

“It is very unfortunate that we also lost one player today during pre-match fielding drill Marcus Stoinis, he fell on his shoulder and he hurt himself, we are waiting for his report. So, it is very important for the players to manage their recovery, rest and training in such a way so that they are available in their best frame of mind and in their best fitness for every match,” he said. “That is why during IPL it is very important that the players get enough sleep, we also monitor the players hydration. We have a physiotherapist whose job is to make sure that every player is hydrated to the optimum level.”

Regarding T20 as a different ball-game altogether, Sridhar said that a team needs to excel in all three departments to win in a long T20 tournament.

“Even if one department lets you down, then it becomes very difficult to go and push a win the match,” he said.

Talking about the fielding of Kings XI, Sridhar said they have it was great to have good fielders in the team and praised Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, Mohit Sharma, Axar Patel and Sandeep Sharma for their fielding.

“I would surely say that we are the team which has droppled least number of catches. We work hard on those guys who are not good. What is important is to keep everyone fresh for every game….we owe this to the fans of KXIP and the franchise, our stakeholders, all backroom staff who work tirelessly to make sure that players are comfortable and help them put their best performance,” he said.

