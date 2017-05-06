IPL 2017 KXIP vs GL: Dwayne Bravo was a big miss this time, says Mohammed Kaif

Gujarat Lions face Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. (Source: BCCI) Gujarat Lions face Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. (Source: BCCI)

If the on-field thrashing by Delhi Daredevils was not enough, Gujarat Lions suffered another blow after the match as Brendon McCullum left the competition before all league matches could be completed due to an injury. Their assistant coach Mohammed Kaif said that due to IPL being such a long tournament, players can have a few injuries.

“This is something you can’t really help much. In tournament like IPL the players come here to give their best shot and you all know traveling and practicing can take a toll on your body,” Kaif said. “Senior players like McCullum and Bravo not playing regularly is a big loss to the side.”

Lions have lost McCullum, Andrew Tye and Dwayne Bravo due to injuries. Ravindra Jadeja also missed the start of the season due to injury. Tye, who suffered a shoulder injury against Mumbai Indians, flew back home.

“If you ask me, I also played for India, you know your body best. How you are feeling and how much rest you want to give yourself and things like that. But when it comes to match you want to give your best shot. Sometimes, you have niggles around, because you cannot be fully fit 100 per cent all the time with so much traveling and close matches. So, you always have niggles and physio and trainers can help you,” Kaif said.

Gujarat at the seventh place in the points table and are out of the play-off race. Against Delhi, they posted a mammoth 208 but failed to defend it as Delhi won by seven wickets. Kaif praised 97-run knock by Rishabh Pant and said there is little time to think about losses.

“You cannot write off Rishab Pant’s knock on that day. We had no answers and it is tough to lose a game like this. Coaches tell them let’s move on to next matches. Actually, you have very less time to sit down and talk about the areas to improve and the mistakes you have done. There is not much time to actually sit down and work on those areas. To work on those areas, you need to have time,” he said.

Kaif also said that the absence of Bravo, a proven match-winner, has hurt them a lot this season.

“We haven’t had a great season comparing to our performance last year. Bravo was a big miss this time, he is an all-rounder and all-rounders like him always help the team. He is proven match winner, he can bat, he can bowl, he can field. His absence has hurt us badly,” Kaif said.

