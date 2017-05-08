IPL 2017 KXIP vs GL: Bowlers and fielders let us down, says Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell felt the loss to Gujarat Lions was pretty devastating. (Source: BCCI) Glenn Maxwell felt the loss to Gujarat Lions was pretty devastating. (Source: BCCI)

A few days back, Kings XI Punjab’s fielding coach R Sridhar had said that he was proud that his team has dropped the least number of catches in this IPL season. But he may have to eat his words as the team dropped three catches which ultmately became the cause of their loss against Gujarat Lions. KXIP skipper Glenn Maxwell termed the loss as “pretty devastating” and blamed it on the poor fielding.

“Pretty devastating,” Maxwell said after the loss. “189 was enough, the bowlers and fielders let us down. We dropped three crucial catches. We haven’t won a heap of games in a row. We’ve had to scrap. Unfortunately, we’ll lose Hashim and David Miller now, and we’ll have to look deep in our

reserves and regroup,” he added.

It was a good win for Gujarat Lions, who dented the play-off chances for Kings XI. Captain Suresh Raina that it was a good season for the youngster. “We had too many injuries (this year). (But) still a good season for the youngsters,” he said.

Describing the chase of 190, Raina said they needed a good start and that is what Dwayne Smith did before Dinesh Karthik and himself finished the chase.

“Smithy (Smith) and Ishan gave us the platform and later on me and DK (Dinesh Karthik) had a good partnership. I think it was about six-over partnerships. Sandy (Sandeep Sharma) and Mohit (Sharma) bowled brilliantly in between, but me and DK rotated the strike really well. When you’re chasing 190, you need a good start, and that’s what we’ve had in the last couple of matches,” he said.

Smith, who scored 74 off 39 balls, was awarded the Man-of-the-Match, said he was disappointed with his performances over the past games. He also said that his team will like to keep going and look to damage some other teams.

“(It’s) still disappointed about my performances over the past games. I think my natural game is like that, it was just about staying out there as long as possible, and if I do that we’ll stay in front of the run rate,” he said.

“I knew once I stay out there, runs will come for sure. We’re already out of the tournament, so we can’t worry about that, we just need to keep going on and look to damage some other teams as well.” Smith said.

