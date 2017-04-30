KXIP vs DD: Virender Sehwag told me to back my strength, which is swing, says Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma claimed 4/20 for KXIP against Delhi Daredevils. (Source: PTI) Sandeep Sharma claimed 4/20 for KXIP against Delhi Daredevils. (Source: PTI)

Sandeep Sharma, who was on a break in the last match for Kings XI Punjab, claimed 4/20 on Sunday to help his side beat Delhi Daredevils by 10 wickets. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Man of the match Sandeep claimed the wickets of Sanju Samson, Sam Billings, Shreyas Iyer and Kagiso Rabada. In a post match interview, he said, “I got a break in the last match. Virender Sehwag told me to take a break and think about the game. I was bound to play the next game.”

Sandeep said that the reason behind his stellar performance against Delhi was focusing on swing which is strength. “I was actually talking to Viru paaji who told me that my strength is swing and I should back that, regardless of how many runs I concede. He told me that the important thing is if I take wickets from a new ball. That is better.”

“I am a local here, so I know that in the afternoon matches here, the wicket sticks. I knew it so my plan was to not bowl short but fuller lengths consciously. Batting here is difficult in the afternoon.

“I am very happy that our team played well. It is always a nice feeling to contribute to your team. That catch was a great moment.”

KXIP lost their last match to Delhi. However tables turned as the Punjab team played with a new confidence. “We planned a lot for this match. We cannot afford to have a loose play at this stage of the game, as we lost the last game (against Sunrisers Hyderabad).”

