IPL 2017: KXIP beat RPS by 6 wickets, twitterati reacts

Kings XI Punjab captain Glenn Maxwell led from the front as they beat Rising Pune Supergiant by six wickets at Indore. Pune had set Punjab a target of 164 and it looked like the latter may find it difficult to chase the total down when they lost key batsmen like Wriddhiman Saha and Hashim Amla.

But Maxwell and David Miller came into the middle and took the game by scruff of its neck. Pune struggled during their innings as players like Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni failed to fire. But Ben Stokes and Manoj Tiwary smashed around towards the end to put up a respectable total. Stokes also got to his first IPL 50.

The man to cause them trouble was Imran Tahir who once again has proved his mettle. But KXIP saw him out without giving too many wickets and crossed the line with ease. At the end it was skipper Glenn Maxwell go took his team across the line with a quickfire 44 of 20 balls which included four maximums and two boundaries. David Miller supported him ably at the other end with a good 30.

Remember when #KingsXIPunjab had that dream run in 2014? Well, @Gmaxi_32 teed off then and he’s teeing off now! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 8 April 2017

Punjab galloping home. Maxwell and Miller in this form can be a terror for bowlers — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 8 April 2017

Rising Pune Supergiant when batting first: LLLLLLLL. #IPL — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 8 April 2017

The match is followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Delhi Daredevils at Bengaluru.

