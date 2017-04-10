IPL 2017: KXIP maintain perfect start to season, cruise to eight-wicket win over RCB

KXIP skipper Glenn Maxwell finished things off in style as he brought the winning runs with a six. (Source: PTI) KXIP skipper Glenn Maxwell finished things off in style as he brought the winning runs with a six. (Source: PTI)

AB de Villiers smashed 89 off 46 deliveries. His innings included three fours and a whopping nine sixes. He also almost single-handedly scored more than 70 runs off the last five overs and despite all this, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored just 148 runs. AB de Villiers’ knock is one of the best you’d get to see in T20 cricket but RCB’s innings was just a one man show.

Punjab, on the other hand, never looked to be in doubt in their chase. Manan Vohra got them off to a flying start scoring 34 off 21 deliveries before succumbing to Yuzvendra Chahal. Axar Patel was quick to follow suite but Glenn Maxwell came on to the crease and finished the job off. All this while, Hashim Amla provided a valuable base at the other end, chipping in with the occasional boundary and reaching his 50. Glenn Maxwell finished things off with a six and Punjab won the match with eight wickets and well over five overs remaining.

RCB have had as slow a start to the match as they have to this season. They took nearly ten overs to get to their 50 and were yet to cross the 85 run mark as the 15th over approached. It only emphasises the monumental effort that De Villiers put in. RCB have now lost 2 of their three opening games and sit third to bottom. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, have won both the matches they have played and are second in the league table, only behind champions Sunrisers Hyderabad on Net Run Rate.

