IPL 2017: KXIP taking a cue from best-ever 2014 campaign, says Wriddhiman Saha

KXIP have started IPL 10 with two straight wins. (Source: PTI) KXIP have started IPL 10 with two straight wins. (Source: PTI)

His finest hour of IPL glory came during the 2014 edition when he scored a hundred in the final and Wriddhiman Saha now wants to relive that edition when Kings XI Punjab came closest to the title. It was also an edition when IPL’s first half was moved to the UAE and Kings XI Punjab won all their matches.

“When we played in Dubai, we played with a free mind in the initial five matches. We could carry that momentum till the final. We are trying to do that this year as well,” Wriddhiman told reporters on the eve of their match against KKR.

The India Test specialist said that both skipper Glenn Maxwell and Head of Cricket Operations Virender Sehwag have told them to play without inhibitions. “Maxwell and Virubhai have told us to play freely and without thinking much. If your role is to score 20 off 10, then just go and express yourself,” Saha said.

The best part about both KXIP wins has been their total dominance. “That’s a big plus point and something that was on full display in the last two matches. We have won in 15-16 overs. A big plus for the side.”

Saha said that the team management has told them that batting positions in Kings XI Punjab is a flexible one where anyone can bat at any position. “In our set-up we have been told that anyone can bat anywhere. I can go early if there’s a collapse. It depends on how the opponent’s bowlers are doing,” Saha said.

Saha then provided a peek into their strategy. “It depends on the pattern. Axar Patel went early with left-arm spinners bowling in tandem. Left-arm spinners find it difficult against left-handers.”

The last time when Saha appeared in India whites at his home ground, he walked away with the Man of the match award for his twin half-centuries against a very potent New Zealand attack in seaming conditions. “I have played here since my younger days — be it at state-level, Ranji Trophy or IPL. I am aware of the conditions but so are others who have played a lot of matches. Only familiarity won’t help as a lot of things keep changing. I am playing for Kings XI Punjab and our ultimate goal is to win the match,” he said.

