IPL 2017: It is difficult to maintain consistency in T20 format, says Manan Vohra

Kings XI Punjab will host Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in Mohali and Punjab batsman Manan Vohra said that it is pretty difficult to stay consistent in the shortest format. He added that there is not much time for a batsman to get his eye in.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“I think it is a lot because we don’t have much time to focus. We don’t have much balls to get our eye in. So, it’s very important that we just keep backing ourselves in whatever situation we are in. It is very difficult to maintain consistency in this shorter format,” Vohra said.

Punjab who will be playing at home will have a bit of home advantage over Hyderabad when they take on the visitors.

“Playing in home ground is always a good feeling, the crowd will be supporting us over here. The last game (against Hyderabad) was very close for us, this time around we will like to change the fortune and make it in our favour”, the right hand batsman told.

Vohra also talked about the kind of exposure he has got after playing with South African Hashim Amla.

“It has been a great experience, I have been very lucky to bat along side him. He is a legend of the game. He has been telling me a lot and giving valuable tips”, he said.

Kings XI Punjab are presently placed at number five with three wins and four losses under their belt in seven games that they have played so far in the competition.

