IPL 2017: Kulwant Khejroliya, waiter in Goa, beomes Mumbai Indians pacer

Kulwant Khejroliya features as a left-arm pacer in the star-studded line-up of the Mumbai Indians.

Among the star studded line of the Mumbai Indians features Kulwant Khejroliya, a cricketer who used to work as a waiter in Goa. He moved to Delhi to take up the sport professionally after a friend spotted the spark in him.

However, the ride has not been easy for the 25-year-old, who hails from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan. He moved to Delhi to take up the sport professionally. Khejroliya didn’t inform his parents, who thought he had moved to Ahmedabad to join a friend’s transport business.

25-year-old left-handed pacer’s services were acquired by MI at his base price of Rs 10 lakh in the 2017 auction. Khejroliya made his first-class debut, playing for Delhi, in the 2017 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Khejroliya is yet to play an IPL match this season.

He played cricket during his formative years in Rajasthan, before making a move to Delhi. His cricketing career jump came when he was practising in the Delhi Daredevils’ nets and got noticed by the selectors of Delhi’s state team. Khejroliya was roped in as an extra member of the squad for the Vijay Hazare National One Day Tournament.

The Mumbai Indians took a keen interest in his talent and purchased him at the 2017 IPL Auction. In a squad filled with experienced pacers, Khejroliya will be eager to make a mark and gain a few tricks of the trade from them in the upcoming edition.

