IPL 2017, MI vs RCB: Krunal Pandya makes AB de Villiers his bunny, watch video

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya has now dismissed AB de Villiers four times in as many innings that they have contested. The two players have had four outings against each other and Pandya has scalped the South African batsman on all four occasions. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

AB de Villiers who was looking good with the bat against Mumbai in this game top-edged a delivery from Krunal to give a catch to Bumrah while trying to slog the left-hander over backward square leg boundary. He was dismissed for 43.

Krunal also suffered a blow when his hip and knee jammed into the ball while fielding against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai. He was standing at point when he tried to stop the ball that came off Pawan Negi’s bat during one of Lasith Malinga’s over. Later, with the bat, Krunal didn’t look comfortable, clearly unable to have shrugged off the injury and had to retire hurt.

Mumbai Indians restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore for a score of 162/8 in 20 overs. Earlier, Virat Kohli after winning the toss elected to bat first but RCB lost wickets after grabbing a decent start to the innings. Both the openers were back in the pavilion at a team score of 40. Kohli scored 20 runs before getting out to McClenaghan in the sixth over.

Tottering 108/5, RCB once again looked to be in all sorts of trouble before Pawan Negi and Kedar Jhadav took on the responsibility and stitched a responsible partnership of 54 runs. The two were undone by McClenaghan in the last over.

The Kiwi bowler scalped a total of three wickets in the innings. Mumbai are well placed at the number two spot presently and would be now be looking to consolidate their position. The batsmen are in top form and the youngsters have been consistent with the bat for Rohit Sharma’s team.

