IPL 2017: It’s fun to watch Pandya brothers from dug-out, says Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma

IPL 2017, MI vs SRH: Krunal Pandya scored some big runs at the death to get MI near the total and avoid any pressure late on.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma loves the manner in which Pandya brothers — Krunal and Hardik expresss themselves on the field which makes them a treat to watch from the dug-out. “You must have seen both (Hardik and Krunal) of them on the ground. They are expressive. That’s just how they play. And we have given them the liberty to express themselves. It brings out the best from them and we also enjoy seeing that from the dressing room,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

The MI skipper was happy with his team’s all-round show. “It was a perfect platform for us to showcase our talents

with the ball because we all know how the Sunrisers, especially the top four, bat, so firstly credit to the bowlers

for coming out and restricting them.”

It was perfect execution that has made him happy. “When they execute their plans, it becomes easy for a captain to manoeuvre his field. We know how Warner plays upfront as well as Shikhar. Lot of credit goes to the bowlers

and the fielders.”

But Rohit doesn’t want to look too far ahead as it’s only three matches into the tournament. “Still early days, just three games, but we would like to take a lot from the three games. I could not have asked for anything more from each of the 10 players. But now the big challenge, we go to Bangalore.”

Sunrisers skipper David Warner reckoned that they were probably 20-30 runs short. “We needed a better score. If we sum it up, we were 20-30 short and one of us needed to get a big score. We need to go to Kolkata and start again with a positive attitude.”

