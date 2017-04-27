IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders wear black arm bands to mourn death of CRPF men

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 7 wickets against Rising Pune Supergiant (Source: BCCI) Kolkata Knight Riders won by 7 wickets against Rising Pune Supergiant (Source: BCCI)

The Kolkata Knight Riders took to the field on Wednesday wearing black armbands in their IPL 2017 match against Rising Pune Supergiant. They did so to mourn the death of 25 CRPF men who lost their lives on Tuesday afternoon in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma.

This attack has been one of the deadliest in recent times as nearly 300 heavily armed Maoists attacked a CRPF contingent in Sukma area and killed 25 CRPF men. During the time, the 99-member CRPF team was carrying out a sanitization exercise for an under-construction road in Sukma which is a part of south Bastar. It may be noted here that as many as 200 security personnel have died since April 2010. The attack was condemned by one and all.

Gambhir took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to condole the killings. “As we crib over lack of air conditioning or size of our already mammoth SUV, let’s ponder over d future of d daughters of CRPF martyrs,” Gambhir fired in his first tweet.

Meanwhile, in the match against Rising Pune Supergiant, KKR won by 7 wickets and with this thumping win they are now at the top of points table. Riding high on a fluent 158-run stand between Robin Uthappa (87) and Gautam Gambhir (62), Kolkata Knight Riders chase down a stiff 183-run target set by Rising Pune Supergiant in clinical fashion.

Man of the match Robin Uthappa said he has lot of belief in his own abilities. “I’ve always been strong. I have a lot faith in what I’m doing. I’m really confident and I’m enjoying myself out there,” he said, “I am enjoying my keeping, I think MS (Dhoni) has set the benchmark for Indian keepers, so I’m slowly but surely getting there.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd