IPL 2017, MI vs KKR Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders have the upper hand against Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders take on Mumbai Indians on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders take on Mumbai Indians on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders began their IPL 2017 journey with authority when they thumped Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets in Rajkot. Riding high on the win they will face Mumbai Indians in their den at the Wankhede. However, Mumbai who suffered a defeat in their previous match will be under pressure to perform infront of their home crowd.

Statistics though are stacked against KKR as they have managed to win just one match out of their previous nine battles against MI in Mumbai. MI though will be looking to get their combination right after the defeat in the first match. The availability of IPL’s all-time leading wicket-taker Lasith Malinga will be a big boost for the home team. Harbhajan Singh may also get a look in after the spinners disappointed in the last outing.

Captain Rohit Sharma will also be hoping for a good start from the top order and will be looking for a rise in his personal form. Their top order, including captain Rohit Sharma, floundered against RPS hence that is an area of improvement.

Meanwhile, the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned side have a formidable batting line-up and will look to keep the winning momentum going. KKR will have Bangladesh skipper and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in their ranks giving them another quality option to add to the sin department. As of now the team from the eastern half seemingly have the upper hand.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd