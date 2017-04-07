IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders will not put too much pressure on Kuldeep Yadav, says Gautam Gambhir

Kuldeep has been in focus since his game changing four-wicket haul ion debut against Australia in Dharamsala. Kuldeep has been in focus since his game changing four-wicket haul ion debut against Australia in Dharamsala.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir feels that young chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav should be protected from all the spotlight allowing him to hone the rare skill that he has been blessed with.

Kuldeep has been in focus since his game changing four-wicket haul ion debut against Australia in Dharamsala, last month.

“We should not talk about Kuldeep a lot. He should be left alone to hone his skills. We are not going to put too much pressure on him as we have other bowlers who can take that pressure. Let him enjoy his game. We want him to bowl freely. He is one of our attacking options. He will be a matchwinner for us,” Gambhir said.

However the former India opener is a bit worried that in-form Umesh Yadav is being rested because of hip injury.

“Umesh, we thought if he could start it would have been a big advantage, but it gives others an opportunity. We have got a pretty good bowling attack, so hopefully the guys can deliver,” Gambhir seemed confident.

Gambhir clarified Umesh’s case is more about workload of bowling 355 plus over rather than fitness.

“Look at the moment, I can say that he is available. There is just that workload issue and no fitness issue. He is going to be available for the third game which is going to be good for us,” he explained. Gambir is happy with the Rajkot track.

“The wicket is good and high scoring. It won’t spin a lot and we expected that. The opposition won’t give us a spinning wicket,” he added.

