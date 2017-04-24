Kolkata have got RCB’s number: 7 0 1 8 9 8 2 0 2 5 0

‘The sight-screen is very small here, one guy got up as the bowler was loading up, that distracted me. Still it wasn’t a big deal. That was just one down. Nine guys could have done the job.’ Virat Kohli RCB captain, on his dismissal. ‘The sight-screen is very small here, one guy got up as the bowler was loading up, that distracted me. Still it wasn’t a big deal. That was just one down. Nine guys could have done the job.’ Virat Kohli RCB captain, on his dismissal.

Blown away by pace

By the seventh over into Royal Challengers Bangalore’s chase of a modest 132, the game was all but over. Bangalore had lost their whole batting royalty and were fighting for respectability. Virat Kohli’s golden duck was a precursor to the anticlimax. Nathan Coulter-Nile had taken out the opposition skipper with an away-goer and Manish Pandey at second slip took the catch on the second attempt. Kohli was livid. An overzealous fan had moved right over the sightscreen at the point of the delivery release. It naturally affected Kohli’s concentration. Not for nothing Sachin Tendulkar had always been insistent on increasing the height of the sightscreen at the Club House end at this venue.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ brilliant fightback and an upset 82-run victory, however, had very little to do with the minor stroke of luck. Their brilliant pace attack did it for the team, guided by Gautam Gambhir’s superb captaincy. The skipper never took his foot off the pedal and the fast bowlers were relentless. Not a single spinner was used during Bangalore innings. The visitors didn’t manage a single double-digit score, getting bundled out for 49 in 9.4 overs – the lowest by any team in the IPL history. Rajasthan Royals had the previous lowest; 58 against Bangalore in 2009.

Umesh Yadav accounted for Mandeep Singh with a wide delivery, Coulter-Nile bounced out AB de Villiers, followed by Kedar Jadhav’s scalp with a length ball that stopped a bit. And when Chris Woakes dismissed a scratchy Chris Gayle and Stuart Binny inside three deliveries in his first over, the game was done and dusted.

Coulter-Nile, Woakes and Colin Grandhomme got three wickets apiece. Umesh bagged one but he was outstanding, encapsulating his improvement over the past eight-odd months. He went past the outside edge so many times that it became difficult to keep count. But he shouldn’t mind. Kolkata blowing away a star-studded Bangalore batting line-up by pace and bounce presented a spectacular sight. A full house at Eden Gardens that had been serenading the stadium with ‘Kohli, Kohli’ chants in the first half, backed the home team in unison at the end.

Losing the plot

By 5 o’clock in the evening, the public address system at the Kolkata Metro went into a request overdrive, asking commuters to use their discretion to board overcrowded trains. Sundays are usually laidback in Kolkata. This Sunday had to be different with Kohli in town.

The fans cheered loudly when Kohli won the toss. Sunil Narine’s customary batting explosion at the top ensued. Maybe, Kohli missed a trick by not bringing on serious pace to begin with. Samuel Badree’s leg-break came into the left-handers and Narine hit boundaries for fun. An 18-run over was a mini setback for Bangalore and Tymal Mills had been brought into the attack from the other end. The England fast bowler’s lightning-quick deliveries troubled Gambhir. Narine, meanwhile, was brilliantly aggressive against Sreenath Aravind as well and Kolkata raced to 50 in 3.5 overs — the quickest team 50 in this IPL. From that point, it went downhill for the hosts, after Narine held out to deep square leg off Binny for a 17-ball 34.

Scorecard

KKR: S Narine c Chahal b Binny 34 off 17, G Gambhir c †Jadhav b Mills 14 off 11, R Uthappa lbw b Badree 11 off 9, M Pandey c Badree b Chahal 15 off 16, Y Pathan st †Jadhav b Chahal 8 off 8, S Yadav c Mills b Negi 15 off 19, C de Grandhomme c Kohli b Chahal 0 off 2, C Woakes c Mandeep b Mills 18 off 21, Coulter-Nile c de Villiers b Negi 2 off 3, U Yadav not out 2 off 4, Kuldeep Yadav b Aravind 4 off 7, Extras (w 8) 8; Total (all out; 19.3 overs) 131; Fall of wickets: 1-48 (Gambhir, 3.4 ov), 2-65 (Narine, 5.4 ov), 3-66 (Uthappa, 6.2 ov), 4-82 (Pathan, 9.1 ov), 5-93 (Pandey, 11.1 ov), 6-93 (de Grandhomme, 11.3 ov), 7-120 (Woakes, 16.3 ov), 8-125 (Coulter-Nile, 17.3 ov), 9-125 (SA Yadav, 17.4 ov), 10-131 (Kuldeep Yadav, 19.3 ov)

Bowling (Ov, maidens, runs, wickets): S Badree 4-0-33-1, T Mills 4-0-31-2, S Aravind 3.3-0-27-1, S Binny 1-0-9-1, Y Chahal 4 -0-16-3, P Negi 3-0-15-2

RCB: C Gayle c Coulter-Nile b Woakes 7 off 17, V Kohli c Pandey b Coulter-Nile 0 off 1, Mandeep c Pandey b U Yadav 1 off 3, AB de Villiers c †Uthappa b Coulter-Nile 8 off 6, K Jadhav c Woakes b Coulter-Nile 9 off 7, S Binny c †Uthappa b Woakes 8 off 9, P Negi lbw b de Grandhomme 2 off 3, S Badree lbw b Woakes 0 off 3, T Mills c Kuldeep Yadav b de Grandhomme 2 off 5, S Aravind not out 5 off 4, YS Chahal c Pandey b de Grandhomme 0 off 2; Extras (lb 3, w 2, nb 2) 7; Total (all out; 9.4 overs) 49; Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Kohli, 0.3 ov), 2-3 (Mandeep Singh, 1.2 ov), 3-12 (de Villiers, 2.3 ov), 4-24 (Jadhav, 4.1 ov), 5-40 (Gayle, 6.2 ov), 6-40 (Binny, 6.5 ov), 7-42 (Negi, 7.3 ov), 8-44 (Badree, 8.3 ov), 9-48 (Mills, 9.1 ov), 10-49 (Chahal, 9.4 ov)

Bowling: Coulter-Nile 3-0-21-3, U Yadav 3-0-15-1, Woakes 2-0-6-3, de Grandhomme 1.4-0-4-3

