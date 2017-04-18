IPL 2017: Knight guys finish first

Returning from a prolonged injury break, Nathan Coulter-Nile snared three wickets for 22 to rattle Delhi Daredevils. (Source: BCCI) Returning from a prolonged injury break, Nathan Coulter-Nile snared three wickets for 22 to rattle Delhi Daredevils. (Source: BCCI)

Coulter-Nile shines on KKR debut

Nathan Coulter-Nile has had a torrid time of late. In August 2016, a stress fracture effectively ruled him out of the Sri Lankan tour. Without having played even a single fixture, the burly fast bowler boarded the flight back home. Over the next six months, he would spend considerable time with his physiotherapists, who would administer his long and regimented rehabilitation programme. This meant the 29-year-old would be out of action for the entire Australian summer.

This was not the first instance when an injury had hampered his progress. Infact, every time he had threatened to make his way into the Australian squad, he would inexplicably break down. In September 2015, a recurring hamstring injury had ruled him out of the ODI series against England. Later that year, just when he looked poised to make his much-awaited Test debut against the West Indies, he dislocated his shoulder . These spate of injuries have consigned him to the fringes. Resultantly, in the past four years, he had featured in only 16 ODIs and 17 T20s, indicative of his stop-start career at the highest level.

More than eight months since the back injury, he finally returned to competitive action — at a familiar venue. After all, this was where he had played much of his IPL for the Delhi Daredevils, which had picked him for Rs 4.5 crore back in 2014. Three years later, Coulter-Nile returned to the Kotla in the shiny purple Kolkata Knight Riders’ jersey.

The Western Australian did not disappoint.He looked fresh and did not betray any nerves of someone coming off an injury lay-off. It wasn’t the most auspicious of starts– Sanju Samson creamed 10 runs in his opening over. But he returned in the next over after Powerplay and accounted for the belligerent Sam Billings for 21. Coulter-Nile made further dents into Daredevils’ batting line-up. On a sluggish track, he kept a tight leash, and mixed his length as well as his pace cleverly. The 15th over to Karun Nair perfectly summed up how he had rekindled his verve. Every time he moved towards the leg-side, Coulter-Nile would push it back off a length, cramping the batsman for room and curtailing his stroke-play. In between, he also slipped in his slower deliveries, which kept Nair guessing. Then he nailed Nair with the final delivery of his third over with a slow, loopy full toss, which dipped so viciously that it rattled his stumps.

In the penultimate over, he dismissed the dangerous Rishabh Pant. It was yet another timely breakthrough for the KKR. Pant had collected 26 runs in the previous Umesh Yadav over, and was threatening to propel his side to a score close to 200. Pant’s end meant KKR restricted Delhi to a more reasonable total of 168. On a luckier day, he would have walked away with a fife-for, as two catches went abegging.

Pathan stands, Pandey delivers

It was one of those classical instances of an attempted full toss gone horribly wrong. Daredevils’ captain Zaheer Khan had aimed at Yusuf Pathan’s blockhole, which ended up being a low full toss. Pathan, who was batting on 44, smoked it over long-on to complete his half-century. It was a telling blow to the hosts. The fourth-wicket stand between Pathan and Manish Pandey had yielded 97 runs, and Kolkata, in pursuit of 169, now required less than 50 runs from the final six overs.

For the visitors, this partnership had blossomed at the opportune moment. More so, after they were off to a disastrous start, losing three wickets for just 21 runs. However, Pathan and Pandey orchestrated what was a well calculated heist. Not surprisingly, Pathan was the more belligerent of the two. Blending brute force with nimble footwork, especially against leg-spinner Amit Mishra, he marched along with utmost ease. Nothing seemed to ruffle the 34-year-old. Not his below-par Ranji season, nor the string of below-par scores coming into this game.

Pathan’s counterattacking blitz gave Pandey time to soothe his frayed nerves. He too came into his own with a torrent of breathtaking shots, most notably the six off Mishra in the 9th over. By the time, Pathan was dismissed for 59, the duo had stitched together a match-winning stand of 110 runs in 12 overs.

However, it was not a clear cut open-and-shut case for Kolkata from there on. They stuttered a wee bit as Daredevils accounted for Suryakumar Yadav and Chris Woakes towards the fag end to spice up the battle. KKR required 9 runs in their final over, and were up against the guiles of Amit Mishra. However, it was only befitting that the ice-cool Pandey would see his side through with a meaty blow that sailed over the boundary ropes for yet another six and a brace. Enroute his unbeaten 69, the 27-year-old also crossed the coveted landmark of 2000 runs in IPL.

