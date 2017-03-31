KL Rahul set to miss IPL 2017: Reports

After skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul is the second Indian batsman from RCB who has got injured before the start of IPL. (Source: BCCI) After skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul is the second Indian batsman from RCB who has got injured before the start of IPL. (Source: BCCI)

Indian opener and Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman KL Rahul will reportedly miss IPL 2017 with a shoulder injury. Rahul was injured during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy and as per reports he will soon be travelling to London to undergo surgery.

Rahul had earlier given hints about his injury and how the injury was stopping him from playing extravagant strokes.

After skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul is the second Indian batsman from RCB who has got injured. In Kohli’s absence AB de Villiers will lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side

Earlier, Rahul injured his left-forearm during the England Test series at Visakhapatam and then aggravated it while preparing for the Mohali Test in the nets.

Meanwhile, Rahul, who hit two half-centuries in the deciding Dharamsala Test against Australia, on Thursday jumped 11 places to a career-high rank of 11th in the latest ICC chart for Test batsmen. The 24-year-old Karnataka batsman had started the series in the 57th position and has gained 46 places over four Tests.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd