IPL 2017: KL Rahul is a massive loss for Royal Challengers Bangalore, says Ricky Ponting

KL Rahul opened the batting in six matches for RCB last season, scoring more than 35 on four occasions. (Source: BCCI) KL Rahul opened the batting in six matches for RCB last season, scoring more than 35 on four occasions. (Source: BCCI)

Former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting has gone on record to say that the absence of KL Rahul has played an important part in RCB’s woeful batting display.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Ponting said, “KL Rahul is a massive loss for them.He had a terrific back-end to last season. He did some amazing things last year so him not being at the top has been a big loss. He and Virat were a pretty formidable opening pair last year. You couldn’t argue with what they did last year and they’ve played a bit of cricket with each other in the Indian Test team for the few months leading into the IPL.”

“So they would have had a good dynamic there at the top of the order and unfortunately that’s been missing for them. “But you have to have replacements for just about every position so that’s where they’ve come undone.” he further added.

It may be recalled here that KL Rahul opened the batting in six matches for RCB last season and managed to score more than 35 on four occasions, and also impressed batting at No.4 when Windies powerhouse Gayle returned to the side to open.

While Rahul has played no part in the tournament this year, Kohli, de Villiers, Gayle and Australian Shane Watson have all misfired.

“Their big name players just aren’t standing up like they did last year,” Ponting said. “They got on an amazing roll at the back end of last year’s tournament when Kohli was playing out of his skin, de Villiers was playing well, Gayle was chipping in and Watson was doing a good job with bat and ball.

“But so far Kohli has done next to nothing, there have been flashes in the pan from Gayle and AB de Villiers, but the consistency just hasn’t been there.

“Watson’s the other one who hasn’t had that consistency and match-winning performances this season that he’s had in previous seasons. And he’s been in and out of the side and up and down the batting order to a degree. They’ve got some issues there.

“It’s the same conversation we have about them every year; they rely on too few, as they have done for a while.

“Quite often those few have been quite consistent and been good enough to win quite a lot of games for them. But this season it just hasn’t panned out that way.”

