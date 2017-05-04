IPL 2017: We’re waiting for Yusuf Pathan to come out with a big knock and win the match for us, says KKR’s Manish Pandey

Yusuf Pathan’s highest score in the IPL 10 has been 59 against Delhi Daredevils. (Source: PTI File) Yusuf Pathan’s highest score in the IPL 10 has been 59 against Delhi Daredevils. (Source: PTI File)

Yusuf Pathan has had a quiet IPL as per his lofty standards. Normally a reliable and a vital addition to the middle of the inning, Pathan hasn’t flourished for Kolkata Knight Riders this IPL season. In the 11 matches he’s played so far, Pathan has only scored 121 runs in 7 innings with a highest score of 59 against Delhi Daredevils. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Manish Pandey who has had a good season so far, backed his teammate to come good and expected him to turn things around going forward into the tournament. “We all know Yusuf is a match-winner. He has won many matches for KKR. It happens sometimes that many of your batsmen do not get going. We also are waiting for him to come out with a big knock and win the match for us, like he always does,” he said.

Pathan’s poor run may be hurting KKR with two straight defeats for them as the crucial stage of the round robin and tournament approaches the playoffs. In the last two matches, Pathan has scored 4 and 12 with KKR losing by 48 runs to SRH and 4 wickets to RPS. “It’s about playing really well on the given day. We are just focusing on our basics to win the remaining games from here,” said Pandey.

“Obviously there are not many happy faces after losing two games in a row. But it’s part of the game. We have discussed this in the team meeting also. We had some plans which obviously did not work for us. But if you see our performance as a whole, we have been doing well. It’s just a matter of posting one win and qualify. We are looking forward to that. I’m pretty sure we are going to do that and finish in top two.”

KKR are likely to finish in the top-two with 14 points from 11 matches and two points less than table toppers Mumbai Indians. “We will play every game like the way we started the tournament. It’s about doing well in the departments we have been doing well. We have been consistent for four years. We are just one win away from qualifying so our focus as of now is only that,” he stated.

