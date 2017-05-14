IPL 2017: KKR will return to Eden Gardens with trophy, says Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is hopeful about following Knight Riders in the play-offs in their quest for a record third IPL title. (Source: IPL/BCCI) Shah Rukh Khan is hopeful about following Knight Riders in the play-offs in their quest for a record third IPL title. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Owner of Kolkata Knight Riders and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has high hopes from his team and said that KKR will return to the Eden Gardens with the IPL trophy this season.

This season, Shah Rukh could only watch Kolkata’s two league match including the final against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens as he was busy with his film shooting schedule, unfortunately Kolkata lost that match by nine runs.

“The way the crowd has supported us in every match, we will try our best to return here again — with the trophy,” Shah Rukh said.

KKR have somehow managed to make it to the playoffs despite losing four matches out of their previous five. Their impressive run-rate (+0.641), helped them cross the playoff line, making them third in points table.

“We lost closely in a few matches. It’s difficult now but that’s even better. We have to win three matches now (Eliminator, Play-off and Final),” he said, before KKR’s eliminator match in Bengaluru on May 19.

“It was the last match in Kolkata and a bit unfortunate that none of them will be here. But even if we don’t return again to play a match this season, God-willing we will come back with the Trophy.”

Shah Rukh has thanked all his KKR supporters for having faith in the team and supporting it during tough times in all ten IPL seasons. They have lifted the trophy twice in ten years, one in 2012 followed by the second title in 2014.

“All stadiums are good across India. But their full capacity is our half capacity. We always had full house, even when we were not doing well in earlier seasons,” he said.

“We have had lows and highs, some pain and joy. I think we could achieve all these because Kolkata supported us throughout even when we were down. Kolkata gave us the same support when we were not doing well.

“The attachment from Kolkata fans is helping us moving forward. We will forever remain purple. I really wanted to tell everyone that I was busy in work and could not come earlier,” he said.

“My daughter first came here as seven years old when we first played here, and she could not come this time because of her exams. Everyone says that this atmosphere is never seen anywhere in the world. My kids have attachment to the city.”

Shah Rukh is hopeful about following Knight Riders in the play-offs in their quest for a record third IPL title. “I don’t give the team any message. I just hug them and wish them fitness and all the best. I’m here to give them love. We have an experienced coaching staff and senior players to guide the team. I just come to give them hug,” he signed off.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd