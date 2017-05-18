Latest News

KKR vs SRH: Kolkata stay alive with thrilling win – who said what on Twitter

While chasing a revised target of 48 in 6 overs, KKR had some early hiccups but then Gautam Gambhir took control and guided his team to a win.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 18, 2017 2:01 am
twitter, srh vs kkr, srh kkr result, sunrisers hyderabad, kolkata knight riders, ipl 10, ipl 2017, ipl, ipl news, IPL Eliminator, SRH vs KKR, gautam gambhir, david warner, Gautam Gambhir scored 32* against SRH in Bangalore. (Source: BCCI)

In the second eliminator in IPL 10, it was the Kolkata Knight Riders who prevailed in a thrilling encounter in a rain-curtailed match. Courtesy of a clinical bowling performance and some good batting KKR won the match by seven wickets. As a result, KKR will meet MI on 19th May in Qualifier 2.

While the rain did play some spoilsport it was an uphill task for SRH from the start as they did not put up a big total. In a revised target of 48 in 6 overs. KKR had some early hiccups but then Gambhir took control, and his 32 off 19 helped KKR sail into Qualifier 2. Here is how twitter reacted to the win.

