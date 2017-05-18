KKR vs SRH: Kolkata stay alive with thrilling win – who said what on Twitter

Gautam Gambhir scored 32* against SRH in Bangalore. (Source: BCCI) Gautam Gambhir scored 32* against SRH in Bangalore. (Source: BCCI)

In the second eliminator in IPL 10, it was the Kolkata Knight Riders who prevailed in a thrilling encounter in a rain-curtailed match. Courtesy of a clinical bowling performance and some good batting KKR won the match by seven wickets. As a result, KKR will meet MI on 19th May in Qualifier 2.

While the rain did play some spoilsport it was an uphill task for SRH from the start as they did not put up a big total. In a revised target of 48 in 6 overs. KKR had some early hiccups but then Gambhir took control, and his 32 off 19 helped KKR sail into Qualifier 2. Here is how twitter reacted to the win.

6 overs 48 to get. And just like that, one team will go out after a fine campaign! #SRHvKKR — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 17 May 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Better team on the day…would’ve been a travesty if KKR were knocked out due to rain. GG played another captain’s knock. #SRHvKKR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 17 May 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

SunRisers will make a game of it if they get close to 140. Not going to be easy to chase.#SRHvKKR #IPL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 17 May 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Defending champions found out that retaining the crown is a lot tougher than winning it for the first time. Missed Nehra-Fizz badly. #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 17 May 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd