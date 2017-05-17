KKR vs SRH, IPL 2017: Hyderabad batting has been very consistent right from the first match, says VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman said that they knew that Rashid Khan was an exciting prospect. (Source: IPL/BCCI) VVS Laxman said that they knew that Rashid Khan was an exciting prospect. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad team mentor VVS Laxman said that the he asks his batsmen to “take responsibility.” “Don’t leave it to the next batsman, make sure the number of dot balls is less, and look to put pressure on the bowling always,” he said in an interview with ESPNCricinfo, “Look to take singles, rotate the strike, and whenever the opportunity comes, go and play your natural game.”

The strategy seems to have paid off. Sunrisers Hyderabad have two batsman this season at the top of the standings for Orange Cap. David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan have scored 604 and 468 runs in the 13 matches they have played. While Warner leads the standings, Dhawan is second and is followed by Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir. Laxman also pointed out that other batsmen have stepped up whenever the two have failed to make an impact on the score card.

“If you see, the batting has been very consistent right from the first match,” said Laxman, “And you’re not dependent on one or two batsmen. Whoever went in – whether it is KW [Kane Williamson], [David] Warner, Shikhar, Yuvraj or Moises Henriques – has played some important knocks for the franchise. Naman Ojha played a fantastic knock against KXIP, when we were under pressure. [Deepak] Hooda did a couple of finishing jobs for us.”

Laxman also said that SRH had earmarked Rashid Khan before the auctions itself. “He was someone doing excellent work for Afghanistan, not only restricting the flow of runs but also picking up the wickets of some good batsmen. That’s why we wanted Rashid to be there.”

Rashid is the fifth highest-wicket taker in the league with 17 wickets in 13 matches. SRH will be hoping that he strikes on Wednesday when they take on the likes of Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine and Guatam Gambhir as they play Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator.

