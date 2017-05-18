KKR vs SRH, IPL 2017 Eliminator: Five talking points from the match

KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets in Bangalore. (Source: BCCI) KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets in Bangalore. (Source: BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday night grabbed a win to make a place in the second qualifier where they will meet Mumbai Indians to fight for a spot in the finals. A rain-affected match in Bangalore saw KKR go over the line when they chased down a target of 48 runs in 6 overs after the D/L method came into play. Hyderabad were asked to bat first by Gambhir at the Chinnaswamy Stadium where they were restricted to a total of 128/7 in 20 overs. Here’s a look at five talking points from the thrilling contest. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

SRH’s poor start with bat

Sunrisers Hyderabad in this Indian Premier League have banked upon their batting line up. Skipper Warner and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan have given SRH good starts on a number of occasions but Dhawan failed to impress with the bat on Wednesday night. He was undone for 11 off 13 deliveries.

Nathan Coulter-Nile returns with authority



The Austrlian fast bowler returned to the playing XI and he certainly made a huge difference for the KKR side. Coulter-Nile chipped in with three wickets in his four overs at the cost of 20 runs. Moreover, the right-arm fast bowler scalped important wickets of Kane Willisamson and Vijay Shankar. He later removed Chris Jordan for a golden duck as well.

KKR bowlers show resistance



KKR made a brave change in their bowling line up when they drafted Piyush Chawla in for Kuldeep Yadav. Chawla cleaned up David Warner when the left-handed batsman wasn’t able to read a wrong one properly and tried to slog it only to miss the delivery. Apart from this, Umesh Yadav’s economical bowling played a major role in putting a halt at Sunrisers’ scoring rate. The right-arm fast bowler removed Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh cheaply.

Rain stops but Sunsets for Hyderabad



Hyderabad might have made a cut into the second qualifier if the rain wouldn’t stop according to the rules. The rules suggest that if the match is abandoned due to rain, the team that finished higher in the points table is declared the winner. Sunrisers were placed at the third spot in the points table, one ahead of Kolkata. But, rain stopped and KKR scored the required 48 runs.

Captain takes charge



Gautam Gambhir has shown his intent to perform well in this IPL. This has been pretty evident in his captaincy as well in his batting. On this instance, he once again showed up and smacked SRH bowlers all-around the park. KKR required 48 off 6 overs and were left struggling at 12/3 at the start of the second over. Gambhir held one end up and scored the runs for his side. He remained unbeaten at 32 to guide his side to a 7-wicket win.

