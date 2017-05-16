IPL 2017, KKR vs SRH: Five Sunrisers Hyderabad players to watch out for

David Warner has become the second player in IPL history to post back-to-back 600-run seasons. David Warner has become the second player in IPL history to post back-to-back 600-run seasons.

In the second eliminator of this season’s IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders will square-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The momentum will surely be with SRH as they pulled up their socks towards the end of the tournament while KKR lost four out of seven matches in the latter half of the season. Now we take a look at the five players from SRH who could make a big impact.

David Warner: David Warner is the most important player in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. David Warner has become the second player in IPL history to post back-to-back 600-run seasons. He reached this milestone en route his match-winning innings of 63 against Gujarat Lions. Overall in this edition, he has been in sublime form.

Yuvraj Singh: After brilliant performances in the domestic season and limited-overs series against England, Yuvraj showed why he’s still the best match winner in the middle order.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan has been the find of the tournament in this year’s IPL. He has continuously troubled the batsman and this makes him as the one who could make the big impact.

Ashish Nehra: Nehra has been a consistent performer. He was the key to the SRH’s success last year and would definitely test KKR’s batting unit with his experience.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Purple cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the pick of the bowlers. Throughout the season he has bowled well at the beginning and at the death overs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd