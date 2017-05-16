IPL 2017, KKR vs SRH: Five Kolkata Knight Riders players to watch out for

Gautam Gambhir’s form at the top of the order will be crucial for KKR’s success. (Source: BCCI) Gautam Gambhir’s form at the top of the order will be crucial for KKR’s success. (Source: BCCI)

In the second eliminator of this season’s IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders will square-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Now we take a look at the five players from KKR who could make a big impact.

Gautam Gambhir: Gautam Gambhir became the man with the highest Indian Premier League (IPL) half-centuries when he got his 35th of the competition. If he can replicate that performance against SRH then KKR will be in the hunt for a win

Manish Pandey: Pandey has played more than 70 IPL matches and scored more than 1500 runs. He was the first Indian to score a century in IPL. Hence, will be the one to watch out for.

Sunil Narine: While Narine has had an ordinary season with the ball this year, he has played brilliantly with the bat. His new found role of pinch-hitting has made him an important player at the top of the order.

Chris Lynn: Before getting injured in the beginning of the IPL, Lynn had set the IPL on fire. Along with Narine he gave nightmares to opening bowlers. However, even after coming back from the injury, he has hit the ball to all parts of the ground. If he gets going, SRH will be in a world of trouble.

Robin Uthappa: Robin Uthappa was demoted as an opener by the Kolkata Knight Riders team management. After a couple of low scores, Uthappa would definitely love to prove a point and score big and take his side through to the next stage of the playoffs.

