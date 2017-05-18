KKR vs SRH: A lot of credit to the bowlers…they set the game up for us, says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir’s unbeaten 32 ensured that KKR overcame the early rattles and progressed to a rightful win. (Source: IPL) Gautam Gambhir’s unbeaten 32 ensured that KKR overcame the early rattles and progressed to a rightful win. (Source: IPL)

Hoping to win their third IPL title, Kolkata Knight Riders registered a seven-wicket win over defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in a rain interrupted match to in Bangalore. With Rising Pune Supergiant already through the finals, the Gautam Gambhir-led side now face Mumbai Indians in the semifinal of the tenth season of the IPL. Gambhir believed that disciplined bowling performance helped them hold Hyderabad to a modest total of 128/7. With short boundaries, Chinnaswamy has witnessed some high scoring games in the history of the IPL. However, it hasn’t been the same case this season with the players finding it difficult to bat upon and so was the scenario in the eliminator match as the pitch was full of cracks and dark spots, which seemed bowlers friendly.

Opting to bowl first, Kolkata produced a disciplined bowling and fielding effort restrict SRH to 128 and later overwhelmed the revised target of 48 after a stutter start.

“A lot of credit to the bowlers. They set the game up for us,” Gambhir said at the post-match presentation ceremony. The bowlers restricting the Sunrisers batting to 128 was brilliant. There has been times when we’ve lacked intensity. And every run we stop on the field is one less to score and all 11 players were up for that,” he said.

After more than three hours of rain, Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa opened up for KKR. However, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan’s tight bowling, they were reduced to 12/3. With both the openers and Yusuf Pathan back in the hut, Kolkata faced an uphill challenge. Disappointed with the batting efforts Gambhir said, “We should have been more sensible with the batting, though. It was a much better wicket than we played RCB on. It was coming onto the bat nicely in our innings. I think if you target 160 you will get a good score. You can’t just go on looking for 200 every game.”.

With the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Kane Williamson, Naman Ojha, Hyderabad possessed a deep batting lineup and were expected to show resistance against Kolkata’s bowling attack. Warner felt that his side was 30 runs short of what would have been a defendable score on a bowler friendly wicket.

“We were 30 runs short. It was quite a tough wicket to bat on. The ball was holding up a bit. It’s been quite a disappointing wicket all season. And they bowled really well on it. The way we batted wasn’t good enough and six over games can be niggly. We had to come out with positive intent, got three wickets, but we knew they would come hard and it happened. We were good, as we were last time,”Warner said.

Kolkata next play Mumbai Indians, who suffered a 20-run defeat against Pune at Wankhede in the first qualifier match. Rain will be once again a matter of concern in Bangalore when these two teams will take on each other on May 19 at 08:00 PM.

